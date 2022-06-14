CWA Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,248 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $312,493,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,903 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3,927.8% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,413,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $209,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,344 shares during the period. 17.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.49.

NYSE:BABA opened at $98.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.00. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $230.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

