Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 480 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.61. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $147.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

