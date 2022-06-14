Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 8,204 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $275.41 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $274.53 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $315.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

