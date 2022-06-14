Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 5,463 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 213,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $17,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after buying an additional 4,305,161 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,369,000 after purchasing an additional 496,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,307,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,366,000 after purchasing an additional 681,202 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,578,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,522,000 after purchasing an additional 267,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,593,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,639,000 after purchasing an additional 82,206 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of SCHW opened at $60.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.65. The company has a market cap of $109.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 36,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

