CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $3.42 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO opened at $41.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.66. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.