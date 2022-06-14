CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 624 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.94. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $58.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.