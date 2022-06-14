CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total value of $156,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.72.

LH stock opened at $216.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.45. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $215.43 and a twelve month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

