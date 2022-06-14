QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,123 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 12,416 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 224,590 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $1,718,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 99,471 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $18,155,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $128.66 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.37.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.16.

About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.