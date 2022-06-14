CWA Asset Management Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $87.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.44. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $87.61 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

