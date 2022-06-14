CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 161 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,056 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its position in CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.84.

NYSE CVS opened at $90.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $119.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.58.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

