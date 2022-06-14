Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,787 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $20,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Capula Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 711.6% in the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 13,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,971 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PXD opened at $261.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.92. The company has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $7.38 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.29%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.78%.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total value of $497,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $5,899,475.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,312,673. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

