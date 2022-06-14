Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Cerner were worth $14,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,291,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,014,000 after acquiring an additional 357,352 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Cerner by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,148,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,644,000 after purchasing an additional 626,551 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,427,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,289,000 after acquiring an additional 181,146 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cerner by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,245,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,371,000 after purchasing an additional 37,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Cerner by 0.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,512,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.05 and a 200-day moving average of $91.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $95.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

CERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.14.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

