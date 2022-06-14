Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Increases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,365,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,129,477,000 after purchasing an additional 321,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,219,000 after purchasing an additional 393,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,794,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,448,000 after purchasing an additional 41,931 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,973,000 after purchasing an additional 752,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.55.

NYSE:DUK opened at $103.43 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,761 shares of company stock valued at $941,629 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

