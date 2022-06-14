NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 537 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $126.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.16. The firm has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.40%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

