Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $17.73 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 203,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $17,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,804,000 after acquiring an additional 572,929 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,055,000 after acquiring an additional 83,521 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,244,000 after acquiring an additional 155,745 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,227,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,670,000 after acquiring an additional 178,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,671,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,193,000 after acquiring an additional 175,358 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

NYSE TSN opened at $83.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.88 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

