The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Position Reduced by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $516,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 13,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRV stock opened at $167.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.14. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.36.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

