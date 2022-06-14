Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 2,460 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.22.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $196.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.40 and a 200 day moving average of $210.83. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $250.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $306,362.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,188.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $87,532.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,710 shares of company stock worth $10,468,698. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

