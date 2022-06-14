Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $257.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

