Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 855 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.76.

CSX stock opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.85.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

