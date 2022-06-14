Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,476 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.06. The company has a market cap of $85.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.63.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

