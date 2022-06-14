Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $181.26 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.22 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.93.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.94.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

