International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB increased its position in International Business Machines by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $6,798,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after acquiring an additional 13,478 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $1,366,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBM opened at $135.11 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $151.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

