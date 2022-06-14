Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stake Raised by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 151.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Linde by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,398,000 after purchasing an additional 289,664 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $301.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $316.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.39. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $267.51 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. HSBC raised their target price on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.21.

Linde Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.