Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.55.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $90.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.27. The firm has a market cap of $120.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.