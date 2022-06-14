CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 9,961 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,961 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,375,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $259,477,000 after buying an additional 230,885 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in PayPal by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $820,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 58,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,872,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $73.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.83 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $155.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.83.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

