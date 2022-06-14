Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $9.58 Million Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Match Group were worth $9,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTCH opened at $72.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.26, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.87 and a one year high of $182.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.91.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. Match Group’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Match Group from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.35.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

