Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Holdings Raised by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Newmont were worth $35,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Newmont by 126,528.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,371,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362,234 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Newmont by 10,363.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,207,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,931,000 after buying an additional 2,186,752 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,515,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,222,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM opened at $64.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.71. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $86.37.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 167.94%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEM. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,501,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $202,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,613.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,914,333 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.