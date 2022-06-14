Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $4.29 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,469 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.16.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $128.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.37.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

