Colony Group LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.62) to GBX 4,700 ($57.05) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.26) to GBX 4,700 ($57.05) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,275.00.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $171.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.57 and its 200-day moving average is $200.09. Diageo plc has a one year low of $171.21 and a one year high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

