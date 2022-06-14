NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $97.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.59 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.01.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

In other Blackstone news, Director James Breyer purchased 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,103.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $8,045,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 669,650 shares valued at $37,169,012. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

