Colony Group LLC Has $3.66 Million Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,735 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.69.

FRC stock opened at $134.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.08. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $133.37 and a 12 month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.71%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.