Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327,100 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $141,569,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $89,626,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,870 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,857,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.76.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

