Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Purchases 792 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

Shares of MAA opened at $160.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.92 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.60 and a 200-day moving average of $203.99.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 84.30%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

