Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires Shares of 2,215 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $608,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,234,997,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,811,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $55.78 on Tuesday. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $145.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($59.38) to €59.00 ($61.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

TotalEnergies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.