Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 21,612 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,612 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.18.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total value of $1,413,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,743.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 97,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,320 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $96.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.45 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.11%.

About Intercontinental Exchange (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.