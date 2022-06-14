Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $16,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $135.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.12. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.94 and a twelve month high of $231.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.53.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.43. Medpace had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $330.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

