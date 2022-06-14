Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 101,395 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,395 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $22,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.68.

Shares of ON stock opened at $56.07 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.97.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,832,409 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

