Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,044 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 178,977 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $13,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,790,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,169,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473,686 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,339,235 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $136,496,000 after buying an additional 5,438,638 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,939,006 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,689,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,498,258 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $142,561,000 after buying an additional 3,251,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOLD. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.11 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $31.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.01.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.29. The company has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

