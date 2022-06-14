Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 1,881 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Unilever by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.01.

Unilever stock opened at $44.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.55. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $61.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

