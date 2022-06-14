Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 205,171 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 799,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 205,171 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Intel were worth $41,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

INTC stock opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.94. The stock has a market cap of $154.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $58.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

