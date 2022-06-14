Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 27,003 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,003 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Hershey were worth $19,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $99,744,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,835,000 after buying an additional 320,233 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 583.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 277,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,707,000 after buying an additional 237,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Hershey by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 898,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,934,000 after purchasing an additional 219,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Hershey by 244.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 287,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,526,000 after purchasing an additional 203,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $31,372.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,700.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $56,597.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,503 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,455. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $210.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $319.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $167.80 and a one year high of $231.60.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.27%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

