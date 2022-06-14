Amalgamated Bank Has $6.84 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 122,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after buying an additional 24,564 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 25.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 48,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $5,117,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $7,197,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Tyson Foods by 615.3% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,704.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

NYSE TSN opened at $83.31 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.88 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.91 and a 200-day moving average of $89.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

