Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 15,422 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 409,557 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,422 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Corning were worth $15,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average of $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 86.40%.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

