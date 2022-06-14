Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $14,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

COO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.89.

NYSE COO opened at $320.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.45. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.43 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.19). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.