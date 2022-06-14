Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 18,996 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,274,360 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,996 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.1% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $226,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $2,335,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 62,476 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 16,315,346 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,202,524,000 after purchasing an additional 172,920 shares during the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $1,225,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $6,761,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $131.88 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.07 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.61.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.