Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 247,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,235 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $14,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,938,000 after purchasing an additional 194,287 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,761,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,317,000 after acquiring an additional 246,454 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,020,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,015,000 after acquiring an additional 53,481 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,736,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,324,000 after acquiring an additional 56,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,527,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,289,000 after acquiring an additional 211,617 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.08.

NYSE:OKE opened at $61.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.33. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.98%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

