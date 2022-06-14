Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,832 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $82.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.83. The company has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.