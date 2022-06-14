31,919 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Purchased by Roberts Capital Advisors LLC

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 31,919 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 10.0% of Roberts Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,082,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 126,551 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,562,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $242.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $273.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.53 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.43.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.