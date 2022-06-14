Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 10.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 241,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,786,000 after purchasing an additional 22,647 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 16.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after purchasing an additional 13,154 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 393.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 137,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,632,000 after purchasing an additional 109,519 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,165.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 21,578 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $93.17 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.72 and a 12-month high of $197.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.34.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.23.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

