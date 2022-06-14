BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $29 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,326 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.0% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $131.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.31 and a 200 day moving average of $164.22. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.07 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays set a $167.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

